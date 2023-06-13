Please One Moment of Your Time

Latest
The RNC Has Gone From Honoring LGBTQ Pride To Attacking Joe Biden For Celebrating It
24 hours ago
Ohio Supreme Court Orders Partial Rewrite Of GOP Ballot Proposal Meant To Thwart Upcoming Abortion Initiative 
1 day ago
NC GOP Censures Thom Tillis For Backing LGBTQ+ Rights, Gun And Immigration Reform
4 days ago
Now We Know: Trump Went On A Big Rant The Day After Receiving His Target Letter

By
|
June 13, 2023 12:20 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
We will have wall to wall coverage today of the significant developments in the prosecution of Donald Trump. But please give me two minutes of your time. It’s really important, particularly this year. We need to keep making progress on this drive. As a chronic procrastinator myself I’m sure many of your are planning to contribute but haven’t found a moment yet. Can you take a moment right now and do it? It allows us to bank critical progress and focus on the news. But it’s important, so if you can just take two minutes from your routine right this moment that would be great. Just click here. And thank you.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
