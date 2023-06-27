Please Give Me Two Minutes

We are almost three weeks into this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’ve done well so far: We’re at $363,347. But we are at the point in the drive when we need to convert “doing well so far” into actually hitting our goal. And we only have a bit more than a week left to do it. Our goal of $500,000 this year isn’t aspirational or a number pulled out of the air. It’s really necessary to keep us on track this year and into next year. Also, let me remind you that for every contribution, we create community subscriptions for readers who lack financial means or who are registered students. If you’ve been considering it, please take a moment to make a contribution today. I’m ready to get back to just posting about the news and I’m sure you are ready for me to do that too. But first we need to get to our goal to get back to doing what we do and want to do more of. Thank you. Here’s the link.
