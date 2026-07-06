Platner Pod Coming

Kate and I recorded an emergency insta-pod episode of the podcast to discuss the sexual assault allegation against Graham Platner which Politico published this afternoon. That pod will be on your devices shortly. It’s looked, since we recorded around 5 pm ET, that this was it for his campaign. Comments like “assessing the best path forward” are campaign speak for we’re pulling the plug. More news since then only confirms that apparent read.
LATEST
News
Dam Breaks As Elected Dems Withdraw Support, Urge Platner to Drop Out of Maine Senate Race
07.06.26 | 6:42 pm
Where Things Stand
FCC Chief Carr’s Threats of Retribution Seem To Be Working
07.06.26 | 4:48 pm
News
Johnson Has a Not So New Plan For Passing GOP’s Voter Suppression Bill
07.06.26 | 1:22 pm
Morning Memo
It Doesn’t Have to be Like This
07.06.26 | 10:19 am