Dam Breaks As Elected Dems Withdraw Support, Urge Platner to Drop Out of Maine Senate Race

Immediately after Politico published a rape allegation against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner Monday, elected Democrats began to withdraw their support, with party leaders urging Platner to step down immediately.

“I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line,” tweeted Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). “These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement.”

“The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious,” said Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). “I am rescinding my endorsement.”

Khanna had been one of Platner’s most steadfast supporters, appearing with him at a public event days after revelations that he’d cheated on his wife and intimidated some of his former girlfriends were published. Gallego — who hired a crisis communications staffer after his best friend, former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), flamed out of the Calfornia governor’s race with his own sexual assault allegations — is likely eager to distance himself.

In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called the allegations against Platner “absolutely unacceptable” and said “the DSCC will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot.” The Maine Democratic Party too has called on Platner to leave the race, as has Hannah Pingree, the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

One of Platner’s biggest Senate backers, Bernie Sanders (I-VT), had yet to respond as of early Monday evening. His team did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.

Another high-profile progressive backer who campaigned with him, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), did. “There can be no tolerance for sexual assault,” she said.

“With so much at stake, the best path forward is for Graham Platner to step aside as the Democratic nominee and address these serious allegations outside this Senate race,” she continued.

In a video posted Monday just minutes after the Politico story was published, Platner denied the allegations and said that he is “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

CNN and the Washington Post put out their own versions of the story later on Monday evening.

Democrats don’t have much “time to reflect,” given the impossibly tight timeline they now face to replace Platner, should he formally drop out. Platner has until July 13 to withdraw and be replaced, according to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. The state party then, “no later than 5 p.m. of the 4th Monday in July,” has to name a replacement, making for a July 27 deadline.

Democrats, still scarred from 2024, now face a redux: If Platner bows out, the party will have to coalesce around some other candidate before the general election.