Piecing Together The Santos Mystery

There are so many lies and so many questions swirling around George Santos that I wanted to take a moment before the end of the day to draw a few connections for you between the pieces we reported today and some other, earlier work by our team and others. As noted, the big question is where on earth all this money came from, if it exists at all.

Santos says he made this crazy amount of money by putting together extremely wealthy people who want to buy and sell things to each other. A private jet. A yacht. He says he got the rolodex to do this from his time at Linkbridge Investors. We’re still looking into Linkbridge. It’s a company that says it puts on closed-door conferences for top investors to network. We’re still trying to learn more about it.

But it’s what he did immediately after Linkbridge that has our attention. He went to work for a place called Harbor City which was pretty quickly flagged by the SEC, which alleged it was a ponzi scheme. A lot of the money from Harbor City is still unaccounted for. And there are multiple links between the Devolder Organization, the outfit that made Santos as much as $11 million over 18 months, and former executives at Harbor City.