Where’s The Money From?

On Monday George Santos gave an interview to the New York news outlet City and State. It’s a softball interview in which Santos continues to blame “elites” at The New York Times for making him lie about his resume. He basically minimizes all his lies to nothing. He was someone who “put a little bit of fluff in their resume” and dared any member of Congress to go through the scrutiny he has and come out any better. As you can see, its just a speedball of deflection and lying. But he’s a pathological liar who won’t stop lying. That’s kind of old news. As I noted yesterday, the real story is the list of potential criminal issues which may and I’m increasing thinking will bring him down. The big one is the money. Where did he get the money? Since he won’t shut up, we’re getting more information from him, all of it preposterous. Let’s run through where things stand.