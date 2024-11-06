Latest
Alleged Russian Scare Tactics Target Dem Voting In Swing States
1 hour ago
Voters Continue To Choose Abortion Rights When They’re Not Thwarted By Inflated Thresholds
3 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says This Election Is About Getting J6 Rioters ‘Pardoned!’
9 hours ago
‘Spiritual Warfare,’ QAnon, And A Sitting Senator: Inside The Wild World Of Mike Flynn’s Political Action Committee

Phony Bomb Threats from Russia

By
|
November 5, 2024 9:23 p.m.
We’re going to need to wait for the dust to settle. But it’s clear there’s a major wave of hoax bomb threats today into this evening into swing states, seemingly in most and likely all cases targeting areas of heavy Democratic voting. Officials say they appear to be emanating from Russia. Key points are these. a) They’re not real. There are no bombs. There’s no danger. b) This is a focused efforts to disrupt voting and/or vote counting in Democratic areas. c) We know what’s going on here.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
