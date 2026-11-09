Pete Hegseth, Candle in the Wind

It’s hard to know how seriously to take the Pete Hegseth impeachment vote in terms of its eventual outcome. Are we actually going to have a trial? Will he resign? Now outgoing Speaker says he may not send the impeachment article to the senate? What stands out most is what’s not happening. There’s no real defense from the White House or anyone else in the GOP/MAGA sound machine. The White House posted a couple videos on social media. Obviously they’re on record saying they don’t support it. But that’s really about it. You can imagine the thermonuclear (maybe literally) response to anything like this at almost any point in the last two years. But now? The vibe here is something like “rough what happened to Pete. I guess not everyone makes it after a rough midterm like that.” Oh well …
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