Pete Hegseth, Candle in the Wind

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the U.S. Capitol on December 4, 2024 in Wash...

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the U.S. Capitol on December 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. Hegseth continues to meet with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill as new allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct have emerged. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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