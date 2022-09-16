Perla Spoke of “Anonymous Benefactor”

Here’s more pieces of the puzzle. We now learn that “Perla,” the woman who coaxed the migrants on to the DeSantis Air flights under false pretenses, paid another migrant, a 27 year old Venezuelan named Emmanuel, for the contact information of the migrants Perla would eventually coax onto the plane. Emmanuel gave her contact info for about 10 migrants he’d met at the migrant center where they were saying.

Emmanuel told the San Antonio Report that he was at first hesitant to give Perla, who he described as a blonde driving a white truck, the migrants’ contact information. Perla told him the money came from an “anonymous benefactor” who was also paying for the flights.

Emmanuel showed the reporter, Raquel Torres, a picture of Perla’s business card which included her first name and a phone number that went unanswered Thursday evening.

What seems clear now is that “Perla” was tasked with organizing or procuring Venezuelan immigrants in Texas for the flights to Martha’s Vineyard which Ron DeSantis says was organized and paid for by the state of Florida.