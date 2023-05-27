If you want to fully nerd out, here’s the link to the live feed of the Ken Paxton impeachment. This is the guy who is the head of the investigating committee , Andrew Murr.

It’s kind of hard to evaluate any of this because Paxton is so comically corrupt that by any rights he should be tarred and feathered, maybe basted with honey and covered with ants. Indeed, I literally cannot think of anyone in American politics who more perfectly embodies both the ideological corruption of the right and ordinary, venal corruption. Maybe you could say Trump he doesn’t real rate in the ideological category since he doesn’t even care about ideology at all. Mainly the proceedings are a pretty wild and funny parade of special pleading and procedural dust kicking. The one thing where the Paxton defenders – pains me to say it – have maybe some point is that it’s a very, very fast process. Basically no one knew this investigation was happening. It was just revealed and now the body has to vote on it two days later. That does seem pretty fast. But that seems like how the rules of the body work.

Aside from the speed of the vote, they’ve got the guy dead to rights. Of course, a lot of the abiding surreality of this is that Paxton has made himself dead to rights for years. Let them fight.