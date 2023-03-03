Outside the Bubble

At a conference today in New Delhi, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, even now the smiley face of the Russian state, was discussing the Ukraine war as the “the war which we’re trying to stop, and which was launched against us using the Ukrainian people.” The comment was met with a round of guffaws and laughter from the audience. Even in the global south it’s not playing well. See it after the jump.

Sound up. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims the war was launched against Russia and the audience explodes with laughter. pic.twitter.com/EQSZvH5CGz — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 3, 2023