That’s A Wrap

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R), after arriving for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump's unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements after final jury selection ended Friday. (Photo by Victor J. Blue - Pool/Getty Images)

