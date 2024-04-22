Latest
1 day ago
Lawmakers Hope To Use This Emerging Climate Science To Charge Oil Companies For Disasters
3 days ago
Jury Selection Completed in Trump NY Criminal Case
4 days ago
Trump Takes Aim At Concept Of Impartiality In Jury Selection
4 days ago
Constitutional Sheriffs Group Plans To Insert Itself Into More Aspects Of The Voting Process In 2024

That’s A Wrap

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R), after arriving for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Crimi... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R), after arriving for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump's unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements after final jury selection ended Friday. (Photo by Victor J. Blue - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 22, 2024 11:59 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Opening statements are complete in the Trump trial, and our Josh Kovensky has done a tremendous job covering it in real time.

If you’re going to use your lunch break to catch up on what you missed, start here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: