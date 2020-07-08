Ongoing Site Issues

UPDATE: We are back up. We believe we have a resolved the source of the issue that has been causing systemic site issues over the last week or so. Thank you again for continued support and your patience.
—-
Since about 5 a.m. ET this morning, you may have noticed a number of technical issues when visiting the site, including:
- seeing ads despite being logged into a TPM member account
- slow page load times
- failed page loads
- difficulty signing into your account
Our tech team is aware of these issues and is working to fix the underlying cause. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support.
