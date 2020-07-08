Ongoing Site Issues

UPDATE: We are back up. We believe we have a resolved the source of the issue that has been causing systemic site issues over the last week or so. Thank you again for continued support and your patience.

—-

Since about 5 a.m. ET this morning, you may have noticed a number of technical issues when visiting the site, including:

seeing ads despite being logged into a TPM member account

slow page load times

failed page loads

difficulty signing into your account

Our tech team is aware of these issues and is working to fix the underlying cause. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support.