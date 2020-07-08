Latest
21 mins ago
Houston Officials Cancel Texas GOP Convention After Mayor’s Directive
1 hour ago
WH Won’t Say What Authority Trump Has To Cut Funding To Schools That Don’t Reopen
2 hours ago
Tulsa Official: Trump Rally ‘Likely Contributed’ To 500 New COVID Cases This Week

Ongoing Site Issues

By
|
July 8, 2020 1:08 p.m.

UPDATE: We are back up. We believe we have a resolved the source of the issue that has been causing systemic site issues over the last week or so. Thank you again for continued support and your patience.

—-

Since about 5 a.m. ET this morning, you may have noticed a number of technical issues when visiting the site, including:

  • seeing ads despite being logged into a TPM member account
  • slow page load times
  • failed page loads
  • difficulty signing into your account

Our tech team is aware of these issues and is working to fix the underlying cause. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30