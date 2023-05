Just out from the U.S. Treasury and Secretary Yellen … “After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as…

Just out from the U.S. Treasury and Secretary Yellen …

“After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1 …”