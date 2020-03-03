Okay, Let’s Open the Box

8:00: Nets immediately call Alabama for Biden – not a surprise there. Large African-American Democratic electorate. Again, immediate call means sizable win. CNN is calling Massachusetts, Maine and Oklahoma took close to call. In the first, Warren, Sanders and Biden. In the latter two Sanders and Biden in contention.

7:49 PM: Van Jones on CNN a short time ago made a good point. There are lots of Democrats, especially Biden supporters, who are ecstatic tonight. The big prizes are Texas and California. But these early states are going really beyond any realistic expectations Biden’s campaign could have had. But there’s at least a big chunk of Democrats who are experiencing a harsh, harsh reversal of fortune tonight.

Obviously it’s not like Sanders’ campaign is over. There’s a good chance he could still end up with most delegates tonight. But whoever wins the nomination it will be critical for the winners to craft a story that makes it possible for losers to come on board. Some of you will say that the Sanders campaign has shown little inclination to do that over recent weeks. I agree. But that doesn’t matter. Life isn’t fair. The winner will have to do that.

7:31 PM: Networks immediately call North Carolina for Biden. Again, immediate call suggests a sizable win.

7:04 PM: CNN calls Virginia for Biden right out of the gate. Immediate call suggests a big win. Vermont equally fast to Sanders. But Virginia is a much larger state. And it was considered up for grabs only a few days ago.

We’ve got a Super Tuesday to make sense of. So let’s do this. The first states are about to report. We have live election results from every state as well as our staff live blog here. You can also see the live results to the lower right on our front page.