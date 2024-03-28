Okay, Let’s Just Do This

Looking at our numbers now I think there’s a good chance we can get to 700 new members by tomorrow. We’re currently at 587. If we get to 700 that will be almost 3/4 of the way toward our goal. Which is amazing. We know you come here for the news and commentary and insights and exclusives, not our drives. So I want to see if we can make a dash toward the home stretch. If you’ve been thinking about joining us I want to ask if you can make today the day … like right now, take two minutes out of your daily routine and click here and become part of the TPM team. Just like right this moment, click the link and let’s do it. You’ll be really glad you did and it’ll be a shot in the arm of the whole staff. Just click right here.
Latest
1 hour agoRNC Gets Win In Effort To Toss (Disproportionately Democratic) Mailed Ballots In Pennsylvania
6 hours agoTrump Supporters’ Election Delegitimization Cycle Is Playing Out In Real Time
2 days agoScenes from the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse In Baltimore
2 days agoRight-Wing Justices Toss Scraps To Anti-Abortion Movement While Unable To Embrace Its Shoddy Argument
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 28, 2024 12:31 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss Supreme Court arguments on…
-
|March 27, 2024 2:44 p.m.
We seem to have moved on, for the moment at least, from the Replace Biden!/Thunderdome Convention discourse. But a new…
-
|March 26, 2024 1:20 p.m.
In response to yesterday’s post on Ronna X TPM Reader JG said I may be missing the true elephant in…