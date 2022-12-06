I had been told by some that the appointment of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith was a problem since there would be a lengthy period of his coming up to speed on the case, hiring staff, perhaps even revisiting earlier parts of the investigation. Seems that was not the case. In fairness, I think Attorney General Garland was clear on this point. Smith was brought in to oversee the case, make the tough calls on decisions to prosecute. In other words, take over Garland’s role. Nothing Garland said gave any indication that anything in the investigation would pause, re-cover old ground or slow down to bring on new staff. It now seems clear Smith hit the ground running.
Latest
16 mins ago5 Carrots McCarthy Is Dangling In Front Of The MAGA Caucus As He Begs For The Speakership
1 hour agoSpecial Counsel Subpoenas 4 Key Counties For Trump Comms Around 2020 Election
7 hours ago4 Things To Watch On Runoff Day In Georgia
20 hours agoManhattan DA’s Case Against Trump Heats Up After Stalling Out
Latest Edblog
-
|December 6, 2022 11:43 a.m.
I included yesterday’s post “Hang It Around Their Necks” as the main post in yesterday’s edition of The Dispatch newsletter….
-
|December 5, 2022 6:21 p.m.
In 2020 we brought you the Duke of Dukes Golden Duke ceremony, a March Madness style winner-takes-all quest to answer…
-
|December 5, 2022 6:01 p.m.
We know that before the pandemic there were political fringes on the right and left which opposed vaccination. But the…