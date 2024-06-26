NY-16 Wrap Up

We got the result that vibes, conventional wisdom and limited polling – always questionable in a low turn out primary – led us to expect in NY-16: Rep. Jamaal Bowman went down to a decisive bordering on overwhelming defeat. Current results give County Executive George Latimer 58% of the vote to Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s 42%. “Current” isn’t a throwaway line. The results I’m looking at say that is 88% of the vote. New York is notoriously, verging on comically slow to count votes. You don’t hear about it as much as you should because we don’t have a lot of high profile national races, though last cycle and this one we will have a handful of House races that could well determine who controls the House.

I wrote Monday that many observers missed a key element of this race. Jamaal Bowman wasn’t getting run out of Congress by a flood of pro-Israel money. He was getting run out of office because he’d gotten critically out of sync with his district. After the divisive and sometimes explosive activism of the last nine months pro-Israel groups were looking for an opportunity to demonstrate their continued clout, power in Democratic primaries and standing in the Democratic coalition generally. This race was that opportunity. They poured in a crazy amount of money that was both comical and obscene. But it was more about buying bragging rights than determining the outcome of the race.

I have mixed feelings about the outcome. I can’t help feeling sorry for Bowman personally for the result and equivocal about it generally. (I happened to find myself reading this 2019 Vogue article about Alexandra Rojas, Executive Director of Justice Democrats, this morning. Bowman has a walk-on roll in the piece, as a candidate building toward his election to Congress in 2020.) But if I were in the district I think I would have voted against him. I consider his statements and positions on Israel-Palestine simply beyond the pale and that applies to lesser degrees with other positions and postures he’s taken in office. Personally, I was surprised, based on conversations with district voters in recent days, how much that fire alarm incident contributed to his defeat. TPM Reader RL’s description of himself applies to me to a significant extent: more pragmatic and normie myself while believing in the importance of a vital progressive wing of the party. You don’t get a lot of the forward-leaning policy agenda of the Biden presidency without the growing power of the progressive wing of the party embodied in people like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, even as Biden himself was the candidate of more pragmatic liberal elements of the party and won the nomination in part to be a check on them.