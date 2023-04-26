Now It’s Ukraine! (Tucker Firing Explanation Whack-a-mole Continues …)

Now it’s a mix of the endless controversy, Tucker’s hubris and his still redacted criticisms of Fox brass contained in discovery material from the Dominion case. But now the kicker is Ukraine. Rupert Murdoch got fed up with Carlson’s relentlessly pro-Russian commentary about the Ukraine war and his withering attacks on Ukraine itself. Even more, key Republican senators had had enough; and they were talking to Murdoch about it directly.

The Washington Post just published its own ‘why Tucker was canned’ story.

Now it’s a mix of the endless controversy, Tucker’s hubris and his still redacted criticisms of Fox brass contained in discovery material from the Dominion case. But now the kicker is Ukraine. Rupert Murdoch got fed up with Carlson’s relentlessly pro-Russian commentary about the Ukraine war and his withering attacks on Ukraine itself. Even more, key Republican senators had had enough; and they were talking to Murdoch about it directly.

I should say first that when I critique these articles I am not saying they’re bad journalism. But as with all the other explanations, I don’t buy this explanation. And for the same reasons.

If anything the fact that we’re still getting new versions of this cumulative, things-just-built story is pushing me further toward some version of a blood sacrifice explanation. Maybe it was the Seinfeld of firings, a firing about nothing. Or to be more specific, some kind of compensatory acting out to reclaim power by a 92 year old Rupert Murdoch reeling from one the greatest humiliations of his professional life.