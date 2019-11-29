A bit uncharacteristically and somewhat uncomfortably I’ve been mulling over a series of issues and commonalities connecting the global rise of strongman rule, Trumpism and extreme wealth but without feeling I’d pulled my thoughts together sufficiently to write about it. So absent any new posts, I thought I’d share the list of earlier posts I’ve been reading through to focus my thoughts.

5.21.12: The Brittle Grip

1.25.14: The Brittle Grip, Part 2

4.3.14: The Brittle Grip, Part 3

4.4.14: Thoughts on the ‘Brittle Grip’

4.7.14: A Must-Read from the ‘Brittle Grip’ Series

9.10.14: Revisiting the “Brittle Grip”

12.17.15: The Oligarchs’ World

—-

6.28.19: The Falwells, Cohen, Giancarlo and the Unified Theory of Trumpism