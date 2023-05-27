Latest
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
6 hours ago
Yellen Updates X-Date, Says US Will Hit The Debt Limit On June 5
12 hours ago
House Freedom Caucus Demand Yellen ‘Show Her Math’ On June 1 X-Date Amid Talk Of Possible ‘Deal’
15 hours ago
Will A Storm Of AI-Generated Misinfo Flood The 2024 Election? A Few Dems Seek To Get Ahead Of It
1 day ago
Texas House Committee Wants Paxton Impeached

Notable Development in AZ

By
|
May 26, 2023 10:22 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

TPM Reader JF flags for our attention that the establishment Republican who was considered a possible contender for next year’s senate race, Karrin Taylor Robson, has announced she’s not running. The guy Republicans really, really wanted is popular former Gov. Doug Ducey but he seems to have made clear he’s not interested. So far gubernatorial pretender Kari Lake is considered the top contender for the GOP nomination. There are a few other possible GOP entrants but they’re all in the Lake/Blake Masters type candidate category.

This means Ruben Gallego is the only candidate in the race. Meanwhile, Kyrsten Sinema has filed paperwork for a potential candidacy. And she certainly may run. But it seems increasingly questionable that she will.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Notable Development in AZ
    By
    |
    May 26, 2023 10:22 p.m.

    TPM Reader JF flags for our attention that the establishment Republican who was considered a possible contender for next year’s…

  • And One Final Point
    By
    |
    May 26, 2023 12:00 p.m.

    In the two posts below I’m providing a lot of analysis on the assumption that something like this deal gets…

  • More on the Possible Deal
    By
    |
    May 26, 2023 11:43 a.m.

    Politico adds some additional information to the outlines of a possible deal we discussed in a post last night. Their…

  • Pretty Big News
    By
    |
    May 26, 2023 12:16 a.m.

    One thing that has had me very concerned over recent days is that the White House would be forced to…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: