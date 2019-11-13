Latest
In Impeachment Surprise, Taylor Unveils New Evidence Directly Implicating Trump
WH Claims Trump Isn’t Watching Public Impeachment Testimonies As He RTs Clips Of Hearing
Aides Advise Trump Not To Fire Mulvaney As Public Impeachment Hearings Begin

November 13, 2019 12:28 p.m.
Going back to my point that the career diplomats had a hard time getting their heads around the subterranean world of Trumpian conspiracy theories and crazy, notable here that the top State Department official for Russia and Ukraine had never heard of the Crowdstrike conspiracy theory before the July 25th transcript was released.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
