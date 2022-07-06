Latest
25 mins ago
Georgia DA Suggests More Subpoenas Coming, Does Not Rule Out Subpoena For Trump
1 hour ago
What Lindsey Graham Did In Georgia To Keep Trump In Power
4 hours ago
Uvalde Mayor Urges Abbott To Look Into Police ‘Cover-Up’ Of Failed Response To Shooting
5 hours ago
Kansas Republicans Scheduled Big Abortion Vote For Low-Turnout Primaries. Will It Backfire?

Nostrums

By
|
July 6, 2022 11:31 a.m.

“At the same time, many are already voicing frustration with the Democratic nostrum ‘go vote’ when the party already controls Congress and the White House.” This is a sentence from an article TPM Reader EH sent me about Tim Ryan’s Senate campaign in Ohio, basically the very narrow path he has to tread to have a chance with Ohio’s increasingly Republican fundamentals. It’s from the Ohio Capital Journal. But I wanted to highlight this single sentence because it captures a good bit of what we discussed here yesterday, at once a sign of ignorance and bad faith and also simply a reality Democrats need to confront whatever mix of ignorance or bad faith is behind it in the given case.

Late Update: TPM Reader JS replies …

I am past the boiling point with the “Democrats just want me to vote harder” crowd. They never have a single suggestion for anything positive to do other than, I notice, “talk harder.” They think Biden can just make Manchin and Sinema turn off their narcissism and force them to do whatever. Or he should be “on TV every single day” or whatever.

I know many are still in the anger phase of grief, but the amount of things that is being blamed on “Democrats” right now is simply stunning. But is it even real? It seems like there was a huge move in generic polling in favor of the Dems.

As I told JS, I don’t even think this is really a conversation about turnout or motivation. People who are tuned out by definition aren’t part of the dialog. This is really driven by a tiny subset of left-wing wreckers trying to break things and to a larger degree people just frustrated about the never ending stream of fundraising emails. Republicans don’t care about your anger or grief. So it’s just easier and more satisfying to lash out against the “Democrats.” But none of that means it’s not a problem Democrats need to grapple with.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
  • Feinstein’s Clearly a Problem
    By
    |
    July 6, 2022 5:35 p.m.

    From the moment Justice Alito’s draft decision leaked in early May (and really much earlier) it’s been clear that the…

    FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
  • Readers on “Just Vote” #2
    By
    |
    July 6, 2022 2:05 p.m.

    From TPM Reader LE … I’ve been thinking about this too, the ongoing, tiresome noise from those frustrated that Democratic…

  • Readers on “Just Vote” #1
    By
    |
    July 6, 2022 2:03 p.m.

    From TPM Reader ES … I don’t think it is only “left-wing wreckers trying to break things” who are feeling…

  • Nostrums
    By
    |
    July 6, 2022 11:31 a.m.

    “At the same time, many are already voicing frustration with the Democratic nostrum ‘go vote’ when the party already controls…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: