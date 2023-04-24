Latest
No Labels, Georgia Edition

By
|
April 24, 2023 10:00 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
It’s certainly not an unprecedented move. But it’s notable. Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is skipping this year’s Georgia GOP party convention. He’s set up a funding committee structure that will essentially operate as his own party apparatus separate from the state GOP. They don’t want him and he doesn’t need them.

As I said, this isn’t unprecedented. The Texas GOP has notoriously been run by crazies for years. They pass secession planks, have for years. The state party is the id and then there are people who have to win statewide elections. What’s a bit different about this is that the Georgia state party is basically Trump’s party. The Big Lie and all the standard Trump conspiracy theories run the roost there. Of course, they and Trump are still miffed at Kemp for his barest minimum refusal to help change the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. But again this dynamic is different when the ‘crazy’ state party, which supposedly no one pays attention to, is aligned with the leader of the national party.

Meanwhile on an unrelated note, you have to figure Ron DeSantis planned this ’emerging global statesman’ visit to Japan before his presidential campaign moved into Titanic mode.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
