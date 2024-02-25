NikkiBucks

The Nikki Haley campaign tells Fox News that the campaign has taken in $1 million in contributions online since her defeat last night in South Carolina. But the Koch Network, which put its ample funding apparatus behind Haley’s campaign last fall, announced that it’s suspending that support and shifting its focus to congressional races. They haven’t soured on Haley. They say they just don’t think more money can make Haley’s nomination any more likely. By that standard, of course, this has been clear for months. What’s not entirely clear is how much immediate effect that will have. Koch had already significantly scaled back its spending on Haley after she fell short in New Hampshire.
-
|February 25, 2024 10:49 a.m.
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL): “IVF is something that is so critical to a lot of couples. It helps them breed…
-
|February 25, 2024 10:46 a.m.
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss visited CPAC this weekend and announced that her record-breaking 50 day stint as Prime…
-
|February 24, 2024 9:53 p.m.
The networks announced Donald Trump’s victory tonight in South Carolina shortly after the polls closed. The headlines speak of a…