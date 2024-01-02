New Year, New Ziegler Crimes

The last we heard of embattled Florida GOP chair and prolific threesomer Christian Ziegler, the state party was preparing to boot him from office notwithstanding the lack of any mechanism in state party bylaws to do so. But now police appear to be investigating a new potential crime.

Video of the sexual encounter which Christian Ziegler produced at questioning appeared to throw into doubt whether prosecutors would be able to convict Ziegler of rape or assault, though police continue to investigate the accusation. Now however they are reportedly investigating Ziegler for “video voyeurism,” which in this case means recording the sexual encounter without the woman’s knowledge or consent. According to a police affidavit, neither the alleged victim nor Ziegler’s wife knew about or had seen the video.

It’s not entirely clear to me but in case you’re wondering: yes, it sounds from the article like the video Ziegler showed police to exonerate himself on the rape claim may be the center of charges against him for illegally recording a sex tape.

Police are now seeking access to Ziegler’s Instagram account, where they believe they will find evidence of a crime. That part of the investigation appears to focus on the contradiction between the alleged victim’s and Bridget Ziegler’s claim never to have seen the video and Christian Ziegler’s claim that he and the alleged victim discussed and shared it in an Instagram private chat.