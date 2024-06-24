New Thing Alert: Inside TPM

Latest
June 24, 2024 4:07 p.m.
If you are an Inside member, you’re familiar with the Inside Briefings we’ve done over the years. We’re launching a new kind of briefing: Inside TPM. This will be a series of monthly interviews with TPM staffers (and down the road, potentially alumni and friends-of-site) to help readers and viewers and listeners better understand TPM and the people who work here.

In the first episode, I spoke with Josh Kovensky about covering the Trump hush money trial, what he learned from his time in Ukraine, and much more. I hope you enjoy and we’ll be back next month with another video.

Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office.
