Listen To This: The 118th Congress

By
|
January 12, 2023 1:18 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the end of Kevin McCarthy’s speakership struggle and the beginning of a new term of Congress.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
