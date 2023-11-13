Latest
9 hours ago
SCOTUS Grudgingly Issues First-Ever Ethics Codes To Clear Up ‘Misunderstanding’
10 hours ago
My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Is Not Taking Last Week’s Elections Very Well
4 days ago
Bannon Flings Spaghetti At The Wall As He Tries To Wriggle Out Of Contempt Conviction
4 days ago
My Pilot Vinny: A Hardcore MAGA Airman Who Believed Mike Lindell Would Restore Trump To Power Is In the Cockpit Of ‘Trump Force Two’ 

New Boss Same As the Old Boss

By
|
November 13, 2023 6:08 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Pretty remarkable things emerging in the House. It appears that Speaker Johnson can’t move his own compromise plan with Republican votes. Or actually he can’t pass the rule that governs how to bring up his bill. So now he’ll now go back to relying on Democratic votes to get it done. He’s already back to the McCarthy rules – what is it? a three weeks in? The difference, presumably, is that House hardliners know he can’t and they’ll give him a pass. They won’t make him pay any price for passing something they claim is unacceptable with Democratic votes. Because he’s their guy.

Not clear how this evolving. But a pretty decent chance we’re looking at a new MO: House hardliners remain pure and Democrats take on the responsibility for actually governing.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: