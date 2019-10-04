My TPM Journey

Latest
October 4, 2019
So, you’re a devoted TPM reader, but maybe you let your membership lapse. I’ve been there myself. But I want to tell you why I decided to come back.

I started my journalism career at TPM back in 2010, just as the tea party-tinged midterm elections were heating up. Carly Fiorina featured “demon sheep” in a campaign ad. Christine O’Donnell tried to salvage her Senate campaign by assuring voters, “I’m not a witch. I’m you.”

Ahh, simpler times.

I worked my way up from intern to reporter, and over the years, I learned how to craft a sharp headline, cultivate sources and about the inner-workings of a digital-native publication.

Then, in 2013, a new opportunity came along and I left the company. I spent the following years at news organizations large and small. I worked at a global broadcast news organization and a niche industry magazine.

But in early 2017, at the dawn of the Trump presidency, I decided to come back to TPM. I’ve always been drawn to the site’s independence, a hallmark of TPM since its inception. We don’t have big corporate backers; we rely on your support. And I admire TPM’s intimate relationship with its readers. Whether you’re pointing out a typo or tipping us off to news in your neck of the woods, we all read your emails.

If you’ve been a member but have decided to let it lapse, I hope you’ll come back into the fold. If you’ve been thinking about joining for the first time, please do it today.

David Taintor is a New York-based senior editor who oversees breaking news coverage. He previously worked at NBC News.
