My Favorite Kind Of Reader Email

Lots of TPM love like this over the past few days:

TPM Reader SC:

Congrats and you all make me so proud! I just wanted to let you all know, great job on this series of journalism! I realized that as I’m scanning the headlines and reading the articles, that I kept thinking, “My subscription paid for this!”

TPM Reader JH:

So proud to be a supporter. Thank you so much for the amazing work you folks do. Almost every other day i find myself saying to my wife “Today on TPM…” or “Josh wrote an article on…” And now I’m so proud to be able to say to people, “Oh, the website Talking Points Memo all over the news for the Meadow’s texts? Yeah I know them. I’ve supported them for years. They do phenomenal work.” So thank you for doing so much amazing work and real investigative journalism which is so hard to find sometimes these days. Hoping we don’t have to declare Marshall Law.

TPM Reader CC:

So proud! A few years back, a friend recommended TPM, and I soon after became a member. The coverage and blogs just get better and better, and you all must feel so proud this week. But for me, as a consistent reader, it’s all just part of the great journalism coming from your amazing organization over the years. Thanks so much!

TPM Reader SF:

I’ve have never been prouder to be a multi year subscriber to TPM! Congratulations on the securing and publishing of the Mark Meadows texts.

TPM Reader DL:

I am so proud of TPM right now. I’ve been reading since the mid-20teens and I don’t remember when I started subscribing. And I went for AF as soon as it was offered. Cos’ I am TPM AF! I’m just so happy and proud that my favorite news organization got this big scoop regarding the texts from Meadows. I just love all the attention that you are so deservedly getting, and I hope you see a surge in subscribers. Thank you for all the incredible work you do, and for reminding everyone that this is what journalism looks like! Excelsior!

TPM Reader SM:

Just a Prime member and longtime reader chiming in to say congrats to the team on all the great work! Well done! It’s great seeing the TPM blitz this week.

TPM Reader JD:

As a longtime reader and a TPM AF subscriber for the past several years, I wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you for your stunning ongoing series on the Meadows texts. I have read TPM daily, probably several times a day, since the Trent Lott-Strom Thurmond scandal blew up and have watched the site blossom, and while you’ve had many successes over the years, this is a whole new level of journalism. The stories themselves are world-class reporting, but what impresses me most is the stuff that the reader can’t see: the behind-the-scenes work that must have been put in to obtain the Meadows texts before anyone else. In short: Absolutely spectacular, and keep doing this!

From the whole TPM team, thanks for all of the support!