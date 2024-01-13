Latest
By
|
January 13, 2024 3:20 p.m.
I hope you get a chance to read this piece by Josh Green we published yesterday. It’s an excerpt from his new book The Rebels: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the Struggle for a New American Politics. But we’ve packaged here in a way that you can definitely read in its own right. The book is about the revival of an electoral American left in the years since the Great Financial Crisis – Warren, Sanders, AOC, etc. But this piece is about the deep back story of these events and how critical parts of our current world got their start during the presidency of Jimmy Carter. It’s not unknown history certainly. But it’s little known in our current political conversations. Definitely give it a read.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
