Latest
2 hours ago
Pelosi Says Impeachment Hinges On Making ‘Compelling Case’ To Americans
Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore concedes defeat against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones at his election night party in the RSA Activity Center on December 12, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Moore lost the special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.
2 hours ago
Roy Moore Brushes Off Trump Urging Him Not To Run: ‘Everybody Knows I Can Win’
2 hours ago
Trump Campaign Manager Attacks Amash: ‘Grandstanding Swamp Creature’
edblog

Mueller Time Turned Out to Be Light Beer

By
May 29, 2019 12:11 pm

I was out at a long scheduled meeting when Robert Mueller gave his statement a short time ago. Here’s Tierney Sneed’s write up. The upshot to me is that he has to testify in public. He’s made clear he doesn’t want to. But half of life is made up of things we’d rather not do. And my takeaway is that the Congress has to approach securing his testimony with the same determination and teeth they’re using with the bad-acting administration officials. That’s not because I see him as a bad actor. It’s simply because he has to testify, time is of the essence and the decision is up to Congress.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: