Latest
14 hours ago
White House On Norman Call For ‘Marshall Law’: ‘A Disgusting Affront To Our Deepest Principles’
18 hours ago
Norman Responds To TPM Revelations Of His Call For ‘Marshall Law’: Texts Came From ‘Source Of Frustration’ 
2 days ago
Cannon Officially Dismisses Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Lawsuit By Order Of Appeals Court
4 days ago
Brazen: Back To The Beginning On The Mar-a-Lago Case
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Morning Memo
    By
    |
    December 14, 2022 8:27 a.m.

    We’re giving over most of the front page to the Meadows Texts, but don’t miss Morning Memo: The Meadows Texts…

  • I Was Frustrated!
    By
    |
    December 13, 2022 3:04 p.m.

    Rep. Ralph Norman (R) of South Carolina tells local press that his January 17th, 2021 call to place the United…

  • Morning Memo
    By
    |
    December 13, 2022 8:05 a.m.

    Get your Morning Memo fix here.

  • You’ll Wanna Be Here For This
    By
    |
    December 12, 2022 1:48 p.m.

    As my colleague David Kurtz hinted in Morning Memo today, we’re about to drop the first of a series of…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: