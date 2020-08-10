Latest
By
|
August 10, 2020 5:38 p.m.

It’s been months – ghastly months – since we made excess mortality data a central aspect of our coverage of the COVID Crisis. To review, this is epidemiologists’ and population statisticians’ way of looking at the total number of fatalities for all causes across society and comparing it to baseline trends in recent years. Josh Kovensky is back with a new report based on CDC-collected data which shows that the US has seen more than 200,000 fatalities normal so far this year.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
