WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Marine One on August 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Trump Tries To Paint Dems As Desperate To Deal After Signing Potemkin Executive Actions
Trump Slams NYT, CNN But Agrees His Face On Mt Rushmore Is 'A Good Idea'
STURGIS, SD - AUGUST 07: Motorcyclists ride down Main Street during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 7, 2020 in Sturgis, South Dakota.
PHOTOS: Virus Revs Engine As Thousands Of Maskless Bikers Attend SD Rally

US Now Has Now Seen 200,000 More Deaths Than In Previous Years, CDC Estimates Show

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: Orthodox Jewish men move a wooden casket from a hearse at a funeral home in the Borough Park neighborhood which has seen an upsurge of (COVID-19) patients during the pandemic on April 05, 202... NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: Orthodox Jewish men move a wooden casket from a hearse at a funeral home in the Borough Park neighborhood which has seen an upsurge of (COVID-19) patients during the pandemic on April 05, 2020 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. Hospitals in New York City, which has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus, are facing shortages of beds, ventilators and protective equipment for medical staff. Currently, over 122,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 10, 2020 12:03 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

More than 200,000 deaths have occurred in the U.S. in 2020 than would have been expected according to trends from previous years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

The figure encompasses all deaths that have occurred since March 15, including the roughly 162,000 found to have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the United States.

But the 200,000 count is more than 50,000 deaths higher than the toll of those who died due to identified cases of COVID-19, suggesting that far more have passed away either from the illness or from the disruption associated with the pandemic.

The CDC tracks observed deaths week-by-week in the U.S., based on regular reporting from state departments of health. In May, the agency released an online tool that shows the data it receives and compares it to estimates of how many deaths would occur in the U.S. based on trends from previous years, adjusted for changes in population.

The tool takes delays in reporting into account, and includes a formula that adjusts the current death rate to compensate.

The estimate — known as excess mortality — allows epidemiologists to diagnose the full death toll of a pandemic. The deaths of those who died from COVID-19 without being diagnosed, who faced long ambulance or hospital waits, or who put off treatment of curable conditions are all encompassed by the metric.

Epidemiologists see excess death as one of the best ways to capture the course of a pandemic in relative real-time. It takes weeks for the CDC to collect preliminary numbers of the dead for each state, but the agency does not publish final, cause-by-cause mortality statistics until at least two years after the fact.

“This approach allows for the assessment of the total mortality effects of the pandemic in different places,” explained an article in The Lancet published in May. “Crucially, the counts would be of deaths by all causes combined, thus side-stepping issues of what is or is not a death attributable to COVID-19.”

The same method of calculating excess deaths was used after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, allowing public health officials to measure the true toll of a disaster that deprived the island of needed services.

The horrific milestone of 200,000 come after two months that saw cases surge around the country, with large outbreaks in Arizona, Texas, and Florida.

Case growth in those states appears to have subsided, while deaths — a lagging indicator — continue to mount.

At the same time, COVID-19 — and reports of deaths from diagnosed cases of it — continue to spread. According to an estimate by the New York Times, only the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, and West Virginia have maintained death rates in line with previous years.

