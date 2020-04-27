More Exposure Data for New York City

Latest
April 27, 2020 1:00 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New serology/antibodies data from New York State is out today. This is the second round of serology testing. Gov. Cuomo said the state has now tested 7,500 people. Presumably that’s a rough count and I assume it is inclusive of the previous number, which was 3,000 tests. This second round had 14.9% positive statewide, up from 13.9%. In New York City, the number is 24.7%, up from 21.2%.

They’re not releasing very detailed information on these numbers. I presume that 24.7% is the number for this last week rather than a running total of all the tests. But again on all these points Cuomo didn’t say. That three point jump could simply be a margin of error. But obviously the depth of exposure is not constant. It makes sense that it would be going up. Indeed, there’s a roughly two week lag until a person converts to being seropositive. The second half of April was a critical period of spread.

If this percentage holds up – ~25% of the New York City population – that is just a remarkable number. It shows the sheer scale of the outbreak. Sobering. Amazing.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
