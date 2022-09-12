More Details On Those Rumored Jan. 6 Subpoenas

Rumors have percolating in recent days among right-wing pundits that dozens of Trump allies had been subpoenaed by the DOJ — but it’s been hard to get a clear picture what’s true and what’s not.
Now the New York Times has some details, reporting that 40 people were subpoenaed in recent days as part of the DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation, including some who helped on the fake electors scheme. Names on the list overlap with those subpoenaed by the congressional Jan. 6 Committee. Story here.
We’ll have more on this, too, in the next few days.