More Details on Guy Who Threatened to Assassinate Biden

Following up on the post below, I read through the criminal complaint against Craig Robertson, the man killed this morning during an FBI raid tied to threats he allegedly made to kill President Biden, New York City DA Alvin Bragg, New York AG Letitia James, AG Merrick Garland as well as Vice President Harris and California Governor Newsom.

As you’d expect, the complaint details numerous social media posts showing Robertson threatening to kill the men and women above and showing that he possessed a sniper rifle and a substantial arsenal of assault rifles. Two FBI agents recently visited his residence and asked to speak with him about his posts. He essentially told them to get lost and then, in follow-on posts, started threatening to kill them if they returned

The move to arrest Robertson this morning appears to have been triggered by a Sunday post in which he threatened to murder President Biden with a sniper rifle and a “ghillie suit” during the President’s visit to Utah today. As the complaint explains, Robertson’s alleged social media posts suggest he did in fact own a sniper and a ghillie suit, which is essentially a sniper’s camouflage suit that makes you look a bit like Sasquatch.

What’s notable about the complaint is how many of Robertson’s threats and complaints mirror standard GOP talking points from Capitol Hill. He refers to the FBI visits in response to his threats to murder Alvin Bragg and President Biden as an example of “the WEAPONIZED FBI coming after a 75 year old conservative,” and he makes general complaints about the FBI monitoring conservative social media. He also criticizes Facebook for censoring his assassination threats. Of course, he walked around in a Trump hat and identified himself as a “MAGA TRUMPER,” which from the material noted above seems like a credible claim.