Darkest Of Days At DOJ

The corrupt, unprecedented abandonment of the prosecution of Mike Flynn by the Barr Justice Department – despite having secured a guilty plea – takes your breath away.

A pardon? Also corrupt and deeply problematic, but expected in this strange new post-legal America. But a wholesale capitulation by the Justice Department that throws the FBI under the bus and embraces the most inane conspiracy theories about federal law enforcement?

Taken together with Barr’s handling of the Mueller report and the Roger Stone sentencing, it exceeds the worst of the prior episodes of politicization that bedeviled the department. I’m think specifically of Watergate and the U.S. attorneys scandal under W.

If back in December 2017 when Flynn pleaded guilty you had envisioned DOJ utterly bailing on the prosecution more than two years later in the midst of a pandemic with thousands of Americans dying every week, then you are cursed by a vivid imagination. But it proves again that in Trumpworld things not only can get worse, they do.