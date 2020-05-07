Latest
Darkest Of Days At DOJ

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 1: U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr testified on the Justice Department's investigation of Russian interferen... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 1: U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr testified on the Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 7, 2020 3:22 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The corrupt, unprecedented abandonment of the prosecution of Mike Flynn by the Barr Justice Department – despite having secured a guilty plea – takes your breath away.

A pardon? Also corrupt and deeply problematic, but expected in this strange new post-legal America. But a wholesale capitulation by the Justice Department that throws the FBI under the bus and embraces the most inane conspiracy theories about federal law enforcement?

Taken together with Barr’s handling of the Mueller report and the Roger Stone sentencing, it exceeds the worst of the prior episodes of politicization that bedeviled the department. I’m think specifically of Watergate and the U.S. attorneys scandal under W.

If back in December 2017 when Flynn pleaded guilty you had envisioned DOJ utterly bailing on the prosecution more than two years later in the midst of a pandemic with thousands of Americans dying every week, then you are cursed by a vivid imagination. But it proves again that in Trumpworld things not only can get worse, they do.

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
