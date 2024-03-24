Membership Drive Update

This is a quick update on our very important membership drive. Tuesday will mark the end of the first week of the drive. Our goal is to sign up 1,000 new members during the drive. As of this moment we’re at 422. That’s getting close to half way there. So that’s great. Thank You! We’d really like to get half way to our goal by tomorrow evening. So if you’re a TPM Reader but not currently a TPM Member please make this the moment by clicking right here. We’re even running a special 40% discount. So it’s a great time to join.
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 24, 2024 5:08 p.m.
To my great surprise and seemingly to the surprise of almost everyone else New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced…
-
|March 22, 2024 3:44 p.m.
You’ve helped us get off to a great start to our Annual TPM Membership Drive. We’ve currently signed up 320…
-
|March 22, 2024 1:06 p.m.
As we can see, the New York State civil judgment against Donald Trump, totaling roughly $450 million, and Trump’s seeming…