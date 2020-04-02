Latest
2 hours ago
In Desperation, New York State Pays Up to 15 Times the Normal Prices for Medical Equipment
2 hours ago
Trump Campaign Urges Sessions To Stop Promoting His Ties To The President
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tim Kaine reveals his party's new logo during an event in the Jack Morton Auditorium on the campus of George Washington University September 15, 2010 in Washington, DC. Kaine revealed the logo after an event to drum up excitement ahead of the November midterm elections.
4 hours ago
Democratic National Convention Delayed A Month Due To COVID-19

Media Carnage

By
|
April 2, 2020 3:44 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

According to this report, CQ/Roll Call has laid off between 20 and 30 people, mostly from editorial. It’s not clear to me from the report whether this is all from Roll Call proper, in which case it would be as much as half the staff or if it is across the various niche publication that CQ Roll Call publishes, which is a substantially larger group. Either way it is yet another big round of layoffs which appear to be spurred or are at least coinciding with the COVID 19 crisis.

Some of these moves are likely opportunistic. Others are cases where layoffs were probably coming at some point but the COVID crisis was the final straw. In many cases, the COVID 19 Crisis is just driving publications out of existence.

People are losing jobs in the millions across the economy. But we are even more dependent today on quality journalism. It’s hit local media particularly hard, with layoffs at numerous publications. A number of local papers have either ceased print publication, reduced frequency or shut down altogether. Here’s a list of just some of the examples. Big companies with corporate backing have greater ability to navigate the crisis. But they’re being hit too.

It seems very clear that a lot of the news capacity and a significant number of publications that were here at the front of the crisis will not be here when it is over.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: