Meatball Ron Comes Clean on Latest Migrant Trafficking Stunt

By
|
June 7, 2023 6:33 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
No surprise. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is now taking credit for the latest migrant trafficking stunt in which the state of Florida found a group of migrants in Texas and — apparently under false pretenses — drove them from Texas to New Mexico and then put them on a chartered private jet for a flight to Sacramento after which they were dropped off without warning or preparation at a church in the California state capital.

DeSantis is also proposing a kind of red-state bund which would coordinate running its own immigration policy in defiance of federal law and apparently coordinate trafficking schemes to blue states.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
