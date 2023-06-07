Meatball Ron Comes Clean on Latest Migrant Trafficking Stunt

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

No surprise. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is now taking credit for the latest migrant trafficking stunt in which the state of Florida found a group of migrants in Texas and — apparently under false pretenses — drove them from Texas to New Mexico and then put them on a chartered private jet for a flight to Sacramento after which they were dropped off without warning or preparation at a church in the California state capital.

DeSantis is also proposing a kind of red-state bund which would coordinate running its own immigration policy in defiance of federal law and apparently coordinate trafficking schemes to blue states.