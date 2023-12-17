Latest
2 days ago
Jury Holds Rudy Liable For $148 Million For Defaming Election Workers Freeman and Moss
3 days ago
The Judiciary Has Policed Itself for Decades. It Doesn’t Work.
4 days ago
The MAGA Movement’s Links With The Global Far Right Were On Full Display At Trump’s Latest Party
4 days ago
Supreme Court Will Hear Biggest Abortion Case Since Dobbs

Meanwhile

By
|
December 17, 2023 12:18 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Jeff Roe, the chief strategist for Ron DeSantis’s official super PAC and top cheese of the DeSantis campaign, has resigned. As usual, there’s lots of talk about cronies getting lavish sums of money. But really it’s never a good situation when your billionaire backers have given you massive amounts of money and your campaign is flat-lining.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Meanwhile
    By
    |
    December 17, 2023 12:18 p.m.

    Jeff Roe, the chief strategist for Ron DeSantis’s official super PAC and top cheese of the DeSantis campaign, has resigned….

  • Sic Transit
    By
    |
    December 17, 2023 11:35 a.m.

    Lindsey Graham isn’t representative of much of anything good these days. But precisely because he’s now representative of fairly conventional…

  • WOW
    By
    |
    December 15, 2023 4:24 p.m.

    A DC federal jury just awarded $148 million in total damages against Rudy Giuliani for defaming Georgia election workers Shaye…

  • Listen To This: Where Goes Ukraine Goes Democracy
    By
    |
    December 15, 2023 10:33 a.m.

    Kate and TPM’s Josh Kovensky talk with Serhiiy Plokhy, director of Harvard University’s Ukrainian Research Institute, about the Russia-Ukraine war…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: