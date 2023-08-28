BREAKING …

In a surprising and unexpected development, Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has taken the stand in federal court in Atlanta, where a judge is considering his motion to remove the Georgia racketeering prosecution from state to federal court.

Giving testimony in open court exposes Meadows to cross examination and significantly increases the potential for misstatements, inconsistent/contradictory testimony, and other bad outcomes from his point of view.

High risk strategy by Meadows. We’ll have more later today …