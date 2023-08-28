Latest
2 hours ago
Meadows Makes Surprise Move To Take Stand In Removal Proceeding
3 hours ago
Trump Lawyer’s Hysterical Plea For Two-Year Trial Delay Didn’t Work On Chutkan
3 hours ago
Ohio Abortion Rights Group Goes To State Supreme Court Over ‘Misleading’ Ballot Proposal Language
3 days ago
Tennessee GOP Use First Few Days Of Special Session To Pass Rules That Silence The Minority

BREAKING …

By
|
August 28, 2023 10:58 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

In a surprising and unexpected development, Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has taken the stand in federal court in Atlanta, where a judge is considering his motion to remove the Georgia racketeering prosecution from state to federal court.

Giving testimony in open court exposes Meadows to cross examination and significantly increases the potential for misstatements, inconsistent/contradictory testimony, and other bad outcomes from his point of view.

High risk strategy by Meadows. We’ll have more later today …

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • The Rise of the Global Oligarchs
    By
    |
    August 28, 2023 12:44 p.m.

    This morning we’re covering a key hearing in the prosecution of Donald Trump, an important moment for the future of…

  • Upshot
    By
    |
    August 28, 2023 12:07 p.m.

    By landing on March 4, 2024, Judge Chutkan set Trump’s trial date two YEARS earlier than Donald Trump wanted.

  • BREAKING …
    By
    |
    August 28, 2023 10:58 a.m.

    In a surprising and unexpected development, Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has taken the stand in federal…

  • With Streamers It’s the Same Old Story
    By
    |
    August 27, 2023 9:49 a.m.

    If you read any of the business, publishing or entertainment press you’ll see stories about hard times in streaming world….

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: