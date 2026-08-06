I just finished recording an episode of The TPM Social Club with Josh Kovensky. We had an awesome conversation with Jake Bittle about the state of the Colorado River, which unfortunately is vanishing. That episode will drop tomorrow and we hope you’ll check it out.



While we were recording, I noticed a notification from Slack: We had just published a major investigation showing how the Trump administration had repeatedly admitted in court to withholding grant money from blue states simply because they voted blue — a shocking thing to put in writing in a legal dispute. The authors of that story were Emine Yücel and my trusty co-host, Josh — although that doesn’t mean I knew it was imminent.

I’m TPM’s publisher. You might wonder why I even have a podcast. Well, it’s basically the same reason our podcast is edited by our assistant publisher, who also manages customer service. It’s the same reason The Weekender is a joint venture between Allegra Kirkland, an editor, and Derick Dirmaier, our head of product. Last week, two of our editors, Allegra and Nicole LaFond, hosted a trivia contest at our event in Brooklyn.

The point of all this is we each wear a lot of hats at TPM. We’re smaller than we may appear, but we’re able to produce all that we produce anyway because everyone here freaking loves this stuff. We might not love what is happening, but we love journalism. We love making the news.

But to do that, we need support. You can support us in many ways. The best way is a membership. Another awesome option is to contribute to the TPM Journalism Fund. We’re also trying to grow our YouTube channel and it would be awesome if you could subscribe to our channel. You also might not realize how important word of mouth and sharing articles is in our new post-social media world — telling your friends about us helps!

We’ll keep putting in the work to earn your support. It’s what we love to do.