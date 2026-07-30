PHOTOS: TPM and The Handbasket Get Together in Brooklyn

Thanks so much to everyone who came out to our event at Crystal Lake bar last night in collaboration with Marisa Kabas of The Handbasket! It was great to see some of you again, meet some local readers making it out to their first TPM event, and connect with readers who traveled just for this show. (Shout out to the lovely couple from Berkeley, California!)

We were impressed that the winning trivia team managed to get 10/14 correct answers even though we threw in some doozies (Like “which U.S. elected official got booed and heckled by children during a recent goodwill visit to Greenland on behalf of President Trump?”). And our publisher Joe Ragazzo moderated a dynamic conversation between Marisa and Josh Marshall on the midterms (with an extended Maine interlude), Democratic strategy and the future of independent media.

For those of you who live far away or otherwise couldn’t make it, we’ll release Marisa and Josh’s conversation as a bonus podcast episode soon. Hope to see you at the next one.

Editors Allegra Kirkland (L) and Nicole LaFond test our audience’s trivia knowledge

Trivia time!

Brainstorming answers during trivia

Publisher Joe Ragazzo introduces the main event

Marisa takes the stage

Our own Josh Marshall

Marisa, Joe and Josh chat in the awkwardly low banquette

Marisa meets some TPM readers