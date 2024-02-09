Latest
Listen To This: We Demand Debates

Podcast Art by Christine Frapech Credit: Kathleen Hall Jamieson
By
|
February 9, 2024 10:23 a.m.
In which the University of Pennsylvania’s Dr. Kathleen Hall Jamieson changes the minds of Kate and TPM’s Nicole Lafond on the importance of debates.

Belaboring The Point is now on YouTube! Check out the latest video episode of the podcast here.

