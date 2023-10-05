Latest
Listen To This: Vacant

By
|
October 5, 2023 2:20 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate process the House Republican circus after Kevin McCarthy lost his gavel.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

