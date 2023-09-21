Latest
Listen To This: Ups and (Shut)Downs

By
|
September 21, 2023 3:39 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the looming government shutdown, Donald Trump’s abortion politics and the Senate’s dress code.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
